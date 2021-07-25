Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mogo alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth about $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth about $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $400.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 2.95. Mogo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.