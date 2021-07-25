MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003591 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $90.20 million and $2.11 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,211.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.54 or 0.06051942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $495.74 or 0.01297352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00357416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00137889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00592862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00352043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00276719 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.