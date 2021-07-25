Monavale Price Up 26.8% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $69,812.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monavale has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $472.23 or 0.01382054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,376 coins and its circulating supply is 8,246 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

