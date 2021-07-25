MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.30. 3,986,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,196. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

