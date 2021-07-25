MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $159.41. 840,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

