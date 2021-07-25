MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

