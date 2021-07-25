Monero Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,580.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $17,580.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00587717 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

