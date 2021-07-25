MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $405.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00093686 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 204.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,276,229 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

