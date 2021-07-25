MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.75.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of MDB opened at $361.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

