MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0666

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $859,786.92 and $2,127.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008624 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001593 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,907,855 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

