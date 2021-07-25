MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.0760 on Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $980,724.16 and $3,236.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007792 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001416 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,911,639 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

