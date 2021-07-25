Mooncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00364615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.