MoonSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,901.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $5,901.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00362215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,974,438 coins and its circulating supply is 24,953,937 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

