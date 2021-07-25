More Coin Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $110,083.57 and $128.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00048951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00821155 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

