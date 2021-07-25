Morgan Stanley Has $224.50 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.97% of Bausch Health Companies worth $224,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,677,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 746,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $28.60 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

