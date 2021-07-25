Morgan Stanley Has $241.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Schlumberger worth $241,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 489.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 82,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.