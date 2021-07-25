Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novartis worth $242,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

