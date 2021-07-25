Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $191,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $139.43 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.