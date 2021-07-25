Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Argus increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.44. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

