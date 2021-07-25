Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $241,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,993 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

