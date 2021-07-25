Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of KLA worth $224,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $320.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

