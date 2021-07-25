Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,387,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,965,353 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Apple worth $14,949,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.