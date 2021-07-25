Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $401,585.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

