MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

MSCI stock opened at $578.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $580.09. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

