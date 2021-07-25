mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $1.44 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00810039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

