mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $1.44 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048029 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018411 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00810039 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006157 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

