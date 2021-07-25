mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002919 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and $1,209.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.61 or 0.99804295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

