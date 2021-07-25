MU DANK (DANK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $275,277.00

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. MU DANK has a total market cap of $325,586.47 and approximately $275,277.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MU DANK

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,441,108 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

