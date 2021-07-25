MVL (MVL) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $142.11 million and $5.54 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.02 or 0.00811625 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,994,244,799 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

