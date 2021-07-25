My DeFi Pet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.66 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00026890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $63.59 million and $15.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00119373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00137669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.62 or 1.00307872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00866051 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

