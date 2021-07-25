MyNeighborAlice Trading 99.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $204.08 million and $904.27 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 99.2% higher against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $11.73 or 0.00034202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.00814649 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.