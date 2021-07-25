MyNeighborAlice Trading Up 95.8% This Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.46 or 0.00027409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $182.04 million and approximately $675.54 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars.

