Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.64% of Myomo worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 52,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,583. Myomo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.