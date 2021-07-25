Mysterium (MYST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,164.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $4,164.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00823233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.