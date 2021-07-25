MyWish (WISH) Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $360.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

