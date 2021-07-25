Naka Bodhi Token Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $910,414.14 and approximately $24,775.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars.

