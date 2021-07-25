Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $866,671.93 and $112,765.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00047822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00812725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 43,251,145 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

