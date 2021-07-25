Namecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,693.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Namecoin has a market cap of $17.67 million and approximately $14,693.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.01295363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00368452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00077610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000188 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

