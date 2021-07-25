Nano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.39 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00011166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $508.68 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,188.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.98 or 0.06212559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.01306555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00365481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00136316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.02 or 0.00602593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00368881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00283323 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

