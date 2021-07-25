Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Cap of $121,404.91

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $121,404.91 and $4,404.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,368,856 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

