Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $188.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

