Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.57. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

