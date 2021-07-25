Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $188.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.