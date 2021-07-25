National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.35 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

