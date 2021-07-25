National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

