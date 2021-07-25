National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 389.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of National Instruments worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after buying an additional 907,986 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 135.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 241,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 138,891 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.31 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.55.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

