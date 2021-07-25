National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of National Vision worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

