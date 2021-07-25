Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nautilus by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nautilus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nautilus by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.