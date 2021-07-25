Navcoin Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $27.34 million and $920,419.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00046536 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00027106 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,243,904 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

