Neo (NEO) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $31.90 or 0.00085473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $242.94 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001659 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

