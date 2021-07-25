Nerva Hits Market Capitalization of $467,837.34 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $467,837.34 and approximately $123.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars.

